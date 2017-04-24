Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump have discussed the North Korean situation over the telephone amid heightened tensions surrounding the country.
Abe described the 30 minutes talks on Monday morning as intensive. He said he appreciated Trump's words and actions. The US president has said "all options are on the table."
He said the 2 leaders agreed to strongly urge North Korea, which continues to make dangerous provocations, to show self-restraint.
Abe stressed that North Korea's nuclear and missile development is a grave security threat to Japan and the international community.
北朝鮮は25日、朝鮮人民軍創建85年の節目を迎えます。韓国政府は核実験などの挑発行為への警戒を続けています。こうしたなか安倍総理大臣は24日午前、アメリカのトランプ大統領と電話で会談し、北朝鮮に対して強く自制を求めることで一致しました。
Apr 24
(NHK)
Apr 24
Two Japanese destroyers have begun a joint drill with the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group in the Pacific off the Philippines.
(NHK)
Apr 24
Toshiba announced on Monday that it will split up its four main businesses into separate wholly owned subsidiaries. The spinoffs will begin in July and 19,000 employees will be transferred to the new companies.
(Nikkei)
Apr 24
A woman died after her husband assaulted her at their home in Higashi-Osaka City on Saturday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 24
In Aichi Prefecture, the nation's top producing region of jump ropes, efforts are being made to promote the sport at home and abroad.
(Japan Times)
Apr 24
The Ground Self-Defense Force's 14th Brigade rumbled through the city of Zentsuji, Kagawa Prefecture, on Sunday during a rare parade replete with combat vehicles.
(Japan Times)
Apr 24
Six aircraft from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's aerobatic flight team, Blue Impulse, flew over Kumamoto Castle on Sunday.
(NHK )
Apr 24
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday reiterated his determination to resolve the issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals, with concerns lingering over the safety of the abductees amid tension on the Korean Peninsula.
(Japan Today)
Apr 24
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a city councillor for allegedly bringing a knife to the office of Asahi Broadcasting to take his life in lodging a protest, reports the NHK
(tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 24
Department store chain Takashimaya has issued a warning to customers after a woman found a foreign object inside a shumai dumpling at its Yokohama outlet last week, reports NHK.
(tokyoreporter.com)