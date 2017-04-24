Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump have discussed the North Korean situation over the telephone amid heightened tensions surrounding the country.

Abe described the 30 minutes talks on Monday morning as intensive. He said he appreciated Trump's words and actions. The US president has said "all options are on the table."

He said the 2 leaders agreed to strongly urge North Korea, which continues to make dangerous provocations, to show self-restraint.

Abe stressed that North Korea's nuclear and missile development is a grave security threat to Japan and the international community.

北朝鮮は25日、朝鮮人民軍創建85年の節目を迎えます。韓国政府は核実験などの挑発行為への警戒を続けています。こうしたなか安倍総理大臣は24日午前、アメリカのトランプ大統領と電話で会談し、北朝鮮に対して強く自制を求めることで一致しました。