Six aircraft from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's aerobatic flight team, Blue Impulse, flew over Kumamoto Castle on Sunday.

The display was held to support the reconstruction of Kumamoto Prefecture. Kumamoto and neighboring areas were hit by a series of earthquakes a year ago, and 50 people were killed.

The 6 aircraft are from a base in Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan. Miyagi was one of the prefectures that were struck by the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

The planes flew in a V-shaped "phoenix" formation, and they also traced the shape of cherry petals with white smoke.