Nagoya group looks to spread jump rope 'culture' to the world
Japan Times -- Apr 24
In Aichi Prefecture, the nation's top producing region of jump ropes, efforts are being made to promote the sport at home and abroad.

Japan Jump Rope Project (JJRP), a nonprofit organization based in Nagoya’s Moriyama Ward, has applied to designate July 8 as Rope Day. It has also donated jump ropes to schools overseas and to disaster-hit regions.

In mid-March, the organization held the first Jump Rope Summit and the National Jump Rope Speed Contest in Nagoya.

The group also plans to utilize jump ropes for preventive care and international exchanges, as well as forming an idol group of rope jumpers.

“It was the moment when a jump rope drastically changed a person’s life,” said 34-year-old Hiroyuki Katayama at the summit held in Nagoya’s Naka Ward, as he shared the story of the time when he delivered 1,210 jump ropes to an elementary school in Nepal.

The ropes he delivered to Nepal are meant for beginners and make a loud sound when they hit the floor. He recounted how he saw a blind girl learn how to play just by listening to the sound.

A member of JJRP, Katayama runs the jump rope school Roco in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.

At the end of the summit, the estimated 50 participants adopted a joint declaration with the goal of further expanding the popularity and potential uses of jump ropes.

JJRP was established in the summer of 2013 with roughly 30 members. They asked Beltec Co., a jump rope manufacturer based in Moriyama, to let them borrow a small corner of the company’s factory in order to plan visits to elementary schools and teach jump rope techniques, organize a class to make jump ropes, and conduct other activities.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Apr 24
Abe, Trump hold telephone talks on N.Korea
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump have discussed the North Korean situation over the telephone amid heightened tensions surrounding the country. (NHK)
Apr 24
Japanese destroyers begin drill with Carl Vinson
Two Japanese destroyers have begun a joint drill with the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group in the Pacific off the Philippines. (NHK)
Apr 24
Toshiba breaks up its core, affecting 19,000 workers
Toshiba announced on Monday that it will split up its four main businesses into separate wholly owned subsidiaries. The spinoffs will begin in July and 19,000 employees will be transferred to the new companies. (Nikkei)
Apr 24
Osaka cops: Woman dies after assault by husband
A woman died after her husband assaulted her at their home in Higashi-Osaka City on Saturday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 24
Nagoya group looks to spread jump rope 'culture' to the world
In Aichi Prefecture, the nation's top producing region of jump ropes, efforts are being made to promote the sport at home and abroad. (Japan Times)
Apr 24
GSDF brigade shows off armor in rare parade in Shikoku
The Ground Self-Defense Force's 14th Brigade rumbled through the city of Zentsuji, Kagawa Prefecture, on Sunday during a rare parade replete with combat vehicles. (Japan Times)
Apr 24
Blue Impulse flies over quake-hit Kumamoto
Six aircraft from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's aerobatic flight team, Blue Impulse, flew over Kumamoto Castle on Sunday. (NHK　)
Apr 24
Abe vows to resolve N Korea abduction issue
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday reiterated his determination to resolve the issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals, with concerns lingering over the safety of the abductees amid tension on the Korean Peninsula. (Japan Today)
Apr 24
Osaka cops: City councillor brought knife to broadcaster in suicide bid
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a city councillor for allegedly bringing a knife to the office of Asahi Broadcasting to take his life in lodging a protest, reports the NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 24
Takashimaya customer finds glass shard in dumpling
Department store chain Takashimaya has issued a warning to customers after a woman found a foreign object inside a shumai dumpling at its Yokohama outlet last week, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)