In Aichi Prefecture, the nation's top producing region of jump ropes, efforts are being made to promote the sport at home and abroad.

Japan Jump Rope Project (JJRP), a nonprofit organization based in Nagoya’s Moriyama Ward, has applied to designate July 8 as Rope Day. It has also donated jump ropes to schools overseas and to disaster-hit regions.

In mid-March, the organization held the first Jump Rope Summit and the National Jump Rope Speed Contest in Nagoya.

The group also plans to utilize jump ropes for preventive care and international exchanges, as well as forming an idol group of rope jumpers.

“It was the moment when a jump rope drastically changed a person’s life,” said 34-year-old Hiroyuki Katayama at the summit held in Nagoya’s Naka Ward, as he shared the story of the time when he delivered 1,210 jump ropes to an elementary school in Nepal.

The ropes he delivered to Nepal are meant for beginners and make a loud sound when they hit the floor. He recounted how he saw a blind girl learn how to play just by listening to the sound.

A member of JJRP, Katayama runs the jump rope school Roco in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture.

At the end of the summit, the estimated 50 participants adopted a joint declaration with the goal of further expanding the popularity and potential uses of jump ropes.

JJRP was established in the summer of 2013 with roughly 30 members. They asked Beltec Co., a jump rope manufacturer based in Moriyama, to let them borrow a small corner of the company’s factory in order to plan visits to elementary schools and teach jump rope techniques, organize a class to make jump ropes, and conduct other activities.