Kyoto-based Buddhist group struggles with decline in temples and priests
Japan Times -- Apr 24
A Kyoto-based Buddhist group with the largest number of followers in Japan is boosting its support to its member temples in other prefectures amid a shortage of incoming chief priests and a decline in danka (financial supporters).

In Toyama Prefecture, a temple of the Honganji sect of Jodo Shinshu, also known in English as “Shin Buddhism,” has been unattended for a long time, with weeds and bamboo growing around the grounds and tiles falling off from the eaves of the main hall.

Following the death of the temples’s chief priest decades ago, another priest took over to take care of the place. But he, too, died around 30 years ago.

“The building has deteriorated, especially in the past two to three years. I’m sure it will collapse if it gets a hole in the roof,” said a 63-year-old neighbor who voluntarily looks after the bamboo grove around the temple.

A local Buddhist monk belonging to the Honganji group voiced difficulty in maintaining the temple.

“We cannot leave the temple as it is, but it would harm the reputation of the group as a whole if it is dissolved forcefully and becomes a cause of friction with followers and locals,” the monk said.

Facing such challenges, the group last year started to dispatch staff to assist member temples in Toyama and the Sanin region. It also plans to send supporters to Ishikawa, Shiga and Hiroshima prefectures as well as to Shikoku this fiscal year.

In June 2014, the group created a booklet titled “Guide to Dissolve Temples” for its member temples nationwide to outline the procedures for terminating a temple and disposing of its properties.

In the booklet, the group explains the procedures and documents needed to file applications with prefectural governments for a dissolution in accordance with the religious corporation law.

It also shows how to decide which temples followers should belong to next as well as ways to secure their consent.

Temples that face dissolution tend to lack the capability to undergo these procedures on their own, as chief priests are either elderly or have died, according to the Honganji group.

News source: Japan Times
