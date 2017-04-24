The first Japanese green tea picked this year has been sold for a record price in Shizuoka prefecture, home to many well-known tea brands.

The first tea market this year was held early Monday morning, and drew about 800 people.

The season's first tea leaves are normally processed by machine to bring them in in time for the market. But this year, farmers from the City of Fujinomiya offered hand-picked tea to attract buyers.

The tea was sold at about 9800 dollars per kilogram, a record high in the market's history.

The amount of tea offered on the first day of trading was the smallest in 5 years. Harvests were delayed due to cooler-than-normal temperatures since February.