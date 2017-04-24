The 14-year-old shogi player who became the youngest-ever professional in Japan has defeated one of the game's top masters.

Sota Fujii became a pro player of the chess-like Japanese board game last October at the age of 14 years and 2 months, when he was promoted to the rank of 4th-dan.

On Sunday, an Internet TV channel carried an unofficial match between Fujii and highest-ranking 9th-dan shogi master Yoshiharu Habu.

Habu currently holds 3 titles, and is the only person in the history of shogi to have once possessed all 7 titles simultaneously.

In the match, Fujii gradually picked up his pace with accurate moves, giving no indication that he had far less experience than Habu.

Fujii continued to press his opponent without mistakes until Habu resigned in the closing stage.