Department store chain Takashimaya has issued a warning to customers after a woman found a foreign object inside a shumai dumpling at its Yokohama outlet last week, reports NHK.

The customer told the department store that she found a glass shard inside a dumpling after she purchased the "Isogo Country Club Shumai/Shrimp Set" prepared by the department store's golf course restaurant at Isogo Country Club on Thursday.

The woman put the shumai containing the glass shard, measuring some 2 centimeters long and five 5 millimeters wide, into her mouth, but was uninjured.

Takashimaya stopped sales of shumai from the same batch at its Yokohama and Konandai stores, and is urging customers to take caution as the cause for how the shard entered the food item is still under investigation.

The affected products are Yokohama Takashimaya's "Shumai/Shrimp Set," "8-piece Shumai," and "Shrimp Shumai" sold from Tuesday to Thursday, and Konandai Takashimaya's "Shumai/Gyoza Set" sold on Wednesday and Thursday. Products sold at both stores were prepared by Isogo Country Club.

大手百貨店「高島屋横浜店」で販売されていたシューマイからガラスの破片が見つかったことが分かりました。 高島屋によりますと、20日、横浜店で「磯子カンツリークラブ シュウマイ・海老セット」を購入した女性客から「シューマイに異物が入っていた」と連絡があったということです。