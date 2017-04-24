A woman died after her husband assaulted her at their home in Higashi-Osaka City on Saturday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun.

Over a 20-minute period that night, Seiji Honma, 36, allegedly grabbed his wife, 35-year-old Yoshiko, by the shirt and kicked and beat her.

Honma called police after the assault and said, "My wife was injured during a fight we were having," Mainichi Broadcasting System reported (Apr. 23).

The suspect, who was arrested by responding officers on suspicion of attempted murder, is denying the charges, according to Nippon News Network (Apr. 24). Police expect to change the charges to murder of manslaughter.

"I snapped while we were talking about our marital issues," said Honma, who has two children with Yoshiko. "I didn't mean to kill her."

"He was said to have kicked his [children] while he was still wearing his shoes," a friend of the victim is quoted. "So that's scary. I just remember thinking he's scary."

東大阪市で、夫婦げんかの末に妻の頭を蹴るなどした36歳の夫が逮捕されました。妻はその後、死亡しました。 東大阪市の建設業・本間征司容疑者は22日深夜、自宅で妻の淑子さん（35）とけんかになり、淑子さんの頭を足で蹴ったり床に投げ飛ばすなどして殺害しようとした疑いが持たれています。