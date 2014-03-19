Toshiba breaks up its core, affecting 19,000 workers
Nikkei -- Apr 24
Toshiba announced on Monday that it will split up its four main businesses into separate wholly owned subsidiaries. The spinoffs will begin in July and 19,000 employees will be transferred to the new companies.

The Japanese conglomerate is scrambling to prevent its nuclear woes in the U.S. from choking its entire operations. The segments to be spun off are social infrastructure, which handles projects such as water treatment and railways; energy, which includes thermal and nuclear power generation; electronic devices, which covers data storage and hard-disk drives; and information and communication technology. These are the four pillars of Toshiba in its current form.

経営再建中の東芝は、社会インフラ事業やエネルギー事業など主力の4つの事業を分社化する方針を決定しました。経営判断のスピードを速め、事業ごとの責任の所在を明確化することが目的だということです。
News sources: Nikkei, ANNnewsCH
