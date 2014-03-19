Toshiba announced on Monday that it will split up its four main businesses into separate wholly owned subsidiaries. The spinoffs will begin in July and 19,000 employees will be transferred to the new companies.
The Japanese conglomerate is scrambling to prevent its nuclear woes in the U.S. from choking its entire operations. The segments to be spun off are social infrastructure, which handles projects such as water treatment and railways; energy, which includes thermal and nuclear power generation; electronic devices, which covers data storage and hard-disk drives; and information and communication technology. These are the four pillars of Toshiba in its current form.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday reiterated his determination to resolve the issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals, with concerns lingering over the safety of the abductees amid tension on the Korean Peninsula. (Japan Today)