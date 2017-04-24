It has been revealed that information related to Japan's national security was included in the confidential documents disclosed by former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
In 2013, Snowden disclosed that the NSA had been secretly collecting a massive amount of data through leading communications and Internet firms. The data included personal phone calls and emails. Snowden later sought asylum in Russia.
The US Internet media publication The Intercept, which controls the leaked information, began releasing 13 files related to Japan on Monday.
A 2004 document shows that Japan shouldered almost all the construction costs of a communications equipment manufacturing facility at the US Yokota Air Force base in Tokyo.
It says the equipment produced at the facility was used by the United States to gather information around the world. The document says it is note-worthy that the surveillance antennas were used to support strikes on the Al-Qaeda terrorist group in Afghanistan.
Another document referred to the 1983 downing of a South Korean passenger plane off Sakhalin.
Airbnb estimates that its services contributed 920 billion yen ($8.35 billion) to the Japanese economy in 2016, up 80% from the previous year, as foreign users took advantage of affordable lodging in big cities and rural areas. (Nikkei)
Princess Kako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will study at the University of Leeds in Britain from September this year to June next year as an exchange student, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday. (Japan Today)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of an illicit parlor in Shinjuku who is suspected of instructing teenage girls to perform sex acts with customers, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
The Japanese government has decided to start landfill work at the Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday for the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)
The Bank of Japan wants financial institutions to lend more money under its large-scale monetary-easing policy. But it's worried that some regional banks are too eager to offer real estate loans, especially for building rental housing. (NHK)
Two elderly women were hit and killed by a train at a station in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, with surveillance camera footage showing the two jumping on the tracks holding each other's hands, police said Monday. (Japan Today)
Rakuten Inc announced the official launch of "Rakuten Super English," a comprehensive English learning service utilizing technology to provide a practical English learning and a new style of studying. The launch of Rakuten Super English marks Rakuten's entry into the English education business. (Japan Today)