The Bank of Japan wants financial institutions to lend more money under its large-scale monetary-easing policy. But it's worried that some regional banks are too eager to offer real estate loans, especially for building rental housing.

The BOJ says in its semiannual Financial System Report that there's been a sharp increase in property loans by regional banks.

It says that in some regions, outstanding loans are far above the levels warranted by conditions such as population and land prices.

The BOJ says regional banks should conduct rigorous screening before granting loans for rental housing.