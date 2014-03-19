The Japanese government on Monday filed a candidacy for the western Japan city of Osaka to host the 2025 World Exposition with the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris.

France has already submitted the bid of Paris, which is likely to be a tough rival for Osaka.

The deadline for submitting bids is set at May 22, and the BIE will select the host city by a vote by member states at its general meeting in November 2018. The Japanese plan is based on the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

The papers for Japan's bid to host the event were submitted by Japanese Ambassador to France Masato Kitera, Osaka Governor Ichiro Matsui and Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara, who serves as head of the bidding committee for the envisaged Osaka exposition.

日本政府は2025年の大阪万博開催を目指し、パリの博覧会国際事務局に立候補を届け出ました。招致レースがいよいよ本格化します。 政府は大阪市の湾岸エリアでの万博開催を目指していて、テーマは「いのち輝く未来社会のデザイン」です。