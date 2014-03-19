The police department of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, has arrested a 40-year-old bus driver for allegedly using stimulants in violation of the stimulant control law.

The driver, Hiroki Fujima, a resident in the city of Sakura in the eastern prefecture of Chiba, next to Tokyo, admitted the allegations, the police said.

Fujima told the police that he has driven buses more than 50 times under the influence of a stimulant. "I was able to concentrate on my job thanks to the effect of stimulants, so I'm confident that I drove buses safely," he said.

He is suspected of using a stimulant at a hotel in the city of Izumisano in Osaka on the afternoon of April 12.

覚醒剤を使用したとして、観光バスの運転手が逮捕されました。「これまで覚醒剤を使用して50回以上、運転した」と話しています。 千葉県いすみ市にあるバス会社「三和交通」の運転手・藤間弘記容疑者（40）は今月12日夜、大阪府泉佐野市のホテルで覚醒剤を使用した疑いが持たれています。