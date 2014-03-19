Rakuten Inc announced the official launch of "Rakuten Super English," a comprehensive English learning service utilizing technology to provide a practical English learning and a new style of studying. The launch of Rakuten Super English marks Rakuten's entry into the English education business.
Rakuten Super English will initially offer the language learning software "Lingvist" provided by Lingvist Technologies OÜ, and the English learning app "Maname" provided by Rakuten Group company ReDucate. Both Lingvist and Maname are designed on algorithms based on adaptive learning concepts, enabling users to effectively acquire English vocabulary. Both can be used on computers, smartphones and tablets, and are also available as dedicated apps for iOS and Android devices.
As English is growing in importance as a common language in global society, many educational institutes, companies and organizations in Japan are working to improve their level of practical English. In 2010, Rakuten made English its official corporate language in order to expand its businesses globally, and the average TOEIC school of its employees is now more than 830 points (Rakuten Inc only). Using the experience and know-how cultivated through these initiatives, Rakuten will offer English learners tools and services utilizing technology to support them in their studies and provide a new style of studying through Rakuten Super English. Rakuten is also providing consulting on English proficiency and ways to improve English ability to educational institutions, corporations and other organizations.
Airbnb estimates that its services contributed 920 billion yen ($8.35 billion) to the Japanese economy in 2016, up 80% from the previous year, as foreign users took advantage of affordable lodging in big cities and rural areas. (Nikkei)
Princess Kako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will study at the University of Leeds in Britain from September this year to June next year as an exchange student, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday. (Japan Today)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of an illicit parlor in Shinjuku who is suspected of instructing teenage girls to perform sex acts with customers, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
The Japanese government has decided to start landfill work at the Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday for the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)
The Bank of Japan wants financial institutions to lend more money under its large-scale monetary-easing policy. But it's worried that some regional banks are too eager to offer real estate loans, especially for building rental housing. (NHK)
Two elderly women were hit and killed by a train at a station in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, with surveillance camera footage showing the two jumping on the tracks holding each other's hands, police said Monday. (Japan Today)
Rakuten Inc announced the official launch of "Rakuten Super English," a comprehensive English learning service utilizing technology to provide a practical English learning and a new style of studying. The launch of Rakuten Super English marks Rakuten's entry into the English education business. (Japan Today)