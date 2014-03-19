Princess Kako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will study at the University of Leeds in Britain from September this year to June next year as an exchange student, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The 22-year-old princess, the second daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, has not yet decided what she will study but has shown interest in psychology and art, according to the agency.

The University of Leeds, established in 1904, is a world top 100 university and one of the largest higher education institutions in Britain, according to the school's website.

Princess Kako, who entered International Christian University in Tokyo in April 2015 after quitting Gakushuin University, is scheduled to return to Japan in the summer of 2018.

秋篠宮家の次女・佳子さまが9月からイギリスに短期留学されます。 宮内庁は、国際基督教大学3年生の佳子さまについて、今年9月から来年6月まで、イギリス中部のリーズ大学に短期留学されることを発表しました。