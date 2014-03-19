Two elderly women were hit and killed by a train at a station in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, with surveillance camera footage showing the two jumping on the tracks holding each other's hands, police said Monday.

The police said the women -- one in her 70s and the other in her 90s -- appeared to be sisters and may have committed suicide. No suicide note was left at the scene, the police said. One of the two women was using a cane.

Further details such as a motive for jumping on the tracks are not known yet.

The two women entered Kakio Station on the Odakyu Odawara Line and were hit by a rapid express train that was supposed to pass the station.

The train had departed from Shinjuku Station in Tokyo and was heading to Shinmatsuda in Kanagawa Prefecture. The incident disrupted train services on the Odawara Line, affecting some 24,000 people.

川崎市の小田急線柿生駅で、高齢の女性2人が電車にはねられて死亡しました。2人は手をつないでホームから飛び込んだということです。 警察によりますと、24日午後2時半ごろ、川崎市麻生区の小田急線柿生駅のホームで「人が飛び込んだようだ」と通報がありました。