Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of an illicit parlor in Shinjuku who is suspected of instructing teenage girls to perform sex acts with customers, reports TBS News.

On November 19, Kazutomo Wakamiya, the then 31-year-old manager of Ore no Rental Imoto Cute Girl, allegedly told a 16-year-old girl to engage in sex acts with a male customer, aged in his 40s, at a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district. He asked her to charge between 20,000 and 30,000 yen.

Wakamiya, who has been charged with violating the Child Welfare Law regarding obscene acts, denies the charges. "I only told her to take a walk," police quoted the suspect, who used the term osampo, meaning stroll.

Ore no Rental Imoto Cute Girl is a business referred to by "JK," or joshi kosei, meaning school girl. Such businesses often special services such as the aforementioned osampo, which is a code phrase for when a girl escorts a customer to a hotel.

当時16歳の少女に東京・新宿区のホテルでみだらな行為をさせたとして、JKビジネス店の店長の男が逮捕されました。