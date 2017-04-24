Tokyo cops: Ex-manager of 'JK' parlor instructed girl to perform sex acts
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of an illicit parlor in Shinjuku who is suspected of instructing teenage girls to perform sex acts with customers, reports TBS News.

On November 19, Kazutomo Wakamiya, the then 31-year-old manager of Ore no Rental Imoto Cute Girl, allegedly told a 16-year-old girl to engage in sex acts with a male customer, aged in his 40s, at a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district. He asked her to charge between 20,000 and 30,000 yen.

Wakamiya, who has been charged with violating the Child Welfare Law regarding obscene acts, denies the charges. "I only told her to take a walk," police quoted the suspect, who used the term osampo, meaning stroll.

Ore no Rental Imoto Cute Girl is a business referred to by "JK," or joshi kosei, meaning school girl. Such businesses often special services such as the aforementioned osampo, which is a code phrase for when a girl escorts a customer to a hotel.

当時16歳の少女に東京・新宿区のホテルでみだらな行為をさせたとして、JKビジネス店の店長の男が逮捕されました。
Apr 25
Snowden leaks include Japan's security information
It has been revealed that information related to Japan's national security was included in the confidential documents disclosed by former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. (NHK)
Apr 25
Airbnb claims $8.3bn lift to Japan's economy in 2016
Airbnb estimates that its services contributed 920 billion yen ($8.35 billion) to the Japanese economy in 2016, up 80% from the previous year, as foreign users took advantage of affordable lodging in big cities and rural areas. (Nikkei)
Apr 25
Princess Kako to study at University of Leeds from Sept
Princess Kako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will study at the University of Leeds in Britain from September this year to June next year as an exchange student, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday. (Japan Today)
Apr 25
Japan submits bid for 2025 World Expo in Osaka
The Japanese government on Monday filed a candidacy for the western Japan city of Osaka to host the 2025 World Exposition with the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris. (Jiji)
Apr 25
Apr 25
Japanese bus driver nabbed for alleged stimulant use
The police department of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, has arrested a 40-year-old bus driver for allegedly using stimulants in violation of the stimulant control law. (Jiji)
Apr 25
Japan to start Henoko landfill work for U.S. base Tues.
The Japanese government has decided to start landfill work at the Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday for the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)
Apr 25
Warning over real estate lending
The Bank of Japan wants financial institutions to lend more money under its large-scale monetary-easing policy. But it's worried that some regional banks are too eager to offer real estate loans, especially for building rental housing. (NHK)
Apr 25
2 elderly women jump to their deaths on rail tracks
Two elderly women were hit and killed by a train at a station in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, with surveillance camera footage showing the two jumping on the tracks holding each other's hands, police said Monday. (Japan Today)
Apr 25
Rakuten enters English education business
Rakuten Inc announced the official launch of "Rakuten Super English," a comprehensive English learning service utilizing technology to provide a practical English learning and a new style of studying. The launch of Rakuten Super English marks Rakuten's entry into the English education business. (Japan Today)