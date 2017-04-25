Dentsu may face prosecution for overwork suicide
Japan Times -- Apr 25
The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and three officials from its offices in Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto to prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Law by making employees work overtime beyond legal limits.

The move came after a 24-year-old employee of the company, Matsuri Takahashi, committed suicide due to overwork in December 2015. The ministry forwarded documents about Dentsu and Takahashi’s manager to prosecutors in December last year on the suspicion that she was forced to underreport her working hours.

After reviewing the documents, local prosecutors will transfer the cases to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office to decide whether criminal charges will be brought.

A high-profile criminal case is likely to pique public interest given the involvement of Dentsu, the nation’s top advertising agency.

The ministry has been investigating whether other employees at Dentsu’s headquarters were made to work overtime in excess of legal limits, but eventually ceased inquiries after making little progress. The lack of evidence suggests that senior officials were aware of alleged illegal conduct.

大阪などの支社でも、社員に違法な長時間残業をさせていた疑いです。　新入社員の高橋まつりさん（当時24）が過労で自殺した電通の違法残業事件で、厚生労働省は大阪、名古屋、京都の3つの支社でも社員に違法な長時間残業をさせていたとして、支社の幹部3人と電通を書類送検しました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
Apr 25
Snowden leaks include Japan's security information
It has been revealed that information related to Japan's national security was included in the confidential documents disclosed by former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. (NHK)
Apr 25
Airbnb claims $8.3bn lift to Japan's economy in 2016
Airbnb estimates that its services contributed 920 billion yen ($8.35 billion) to the Japanese economy in 2016, up 80% from the previous year, as foreign users took advantage of affordable lodging in big cities and rural areas. (Nikkei)
Apr 25
Princess Kako to study at University of Leeds from Sept
Princess Kako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will study at the University of Leeds in Britain from September this year to June next year as an exchange student, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday. (Japan Today)
Apr 25
Japan submits bid for 2025 World Expo in Osaka
The Japanese government on Monday filed a candidacy for the western Japan city of Osaka to host the 2025 World Exposition with the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris. (Jiji)
Apr 25
Tokyo cops: Ex-manager of 'JK' parlor instructed girl to perform sex acts
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of an illicit parlor in Shinjuku who is suspected of instructing teenage girls to perform sex acts with customers, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 25
Japanese bus driver nabbed for alleged stimulant use
The police department of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, has arrested a 40-year-old bus driver for allegedly using stimulants in violation of the stimulant control law. (Jiji)
Apr 25
Japan to start Henoko landfill work for U.S. base Tues.
The Japanese government has decided to start landfill work at the Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday for the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)
Apr 25
Warning over real estate lending
The Bank of Japan wants financial institutions to lend more money under its large-scale monetary-easing policy. But it's worried that some regional banks are too eager to offer real estate loans, especially for building rental housing. (NHK)
Apr 25
2 elderly women jump to their deaths on rail tracks
Two elderly women were hit and killed by a train at a station in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, with surveillance camera footage showing the two jumping on the tracks holding each other's hands, police said Monday. (Japan Today)