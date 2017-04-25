The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and three officials from its offices in Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto to prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Law by making employees work overtime beyond legal limits.

The move came after a 24-year-old employee of the company, Matsuri Takahashi, committed suicide due to overwork in December 2015. The ministry forwarded documents about Dentsu and Takahashi’s manager to prosecutors in December last year on the suspicion that she was forced to underreport her working hours.

After reviewing the documents, local prosecutors will transfer the cases to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office to decide whether criminal charges will be brought.

A high-profile criminal case is likely to pique public interest given the involvement of Dentsu, the nation’s top advertising agency.

The ministry has been investigating whether other employees at Dentsu’s headquarters were made to work overtime in excess of legal limits, but eventually ceased inquiries after making little progress. The lack of evidence suggests that senior officials were aware of alleged illegal conduct.

大阪などの支社でも、社員に違法な長時間残業をさせていた疑いです。 新入社員の高橋まつりさん（当時24）が過労で自殺した電通の違法残業事件で、厚生労働省は大阪、名古屋、京都の3つの支社でも社員に違法な長時間残業をさせていたとして、支社の幹部3人と電通を書類送検しました。