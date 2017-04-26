Abe appoints new reconstruction minister
NHK -- Apr 26
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to appoint Masayoshi Yoshino, a former State Minister of the Environment, as the new minister in charge of rebuilding areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Reconstruction Minister Masahiro Imamura will step down to take responsibility for a remark seen as offensive to people affected by the disaster.

Imamura said in a speech on Tuesday that the massive earthquake and tsunami are estimated to have caused losses to social infrastructure of about 226 billion dollars.

He said it was fortunate that the disaster struck the northeastern Tohoku region because the damage would have been much worse if the Tokyo metropolitan area had been hit.

Imamura retracted the comment and made an apology.

安倍総理大臣は、東日本大震災を巡って不適切な発言をした今村復興大臣を事実上、更迭し、後任に自民党の吉野正芳元環境副大臣を充てる人事を固めました。　今村復興大臣：「（社会資本の毀損なども）25兆円という数字もあります。これがまだ東北であっちの方だったから良かった。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
