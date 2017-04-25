Japan Post Holdings says it expects to book a net loss of about 360 million dollars for the business year that ended in March.

This is because of 3.6 billion dollars in expected losses due to poor earnings at its Australian subsidiary, Toll Holdings.

It is the first net loss since the country's postal service was privatized 10 years ago.

Japan Post acquired Toll for about 5.6 billion dollars in 2015. It plans to cut 1,700 jobs at the subsidiary, or about 4 percent of its workforce, by the end of this business year.

日本郵政は今年3月期の決算で巨額の損失を計上し、400億円の最終赤字に転落する見通しを明らかにしました。