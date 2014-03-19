The United States, Japan and other countries surrounding North Korea are on high alert over the nation's provocative actions, including the possibility it would conduct its sixth nuclear test, as Tuesday marked the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People's Army.
According to Reuters and other media, the USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear submarine, arrived in Busan, South Korea, on the day. The Michigan is one of the U.S. Navy's largest submarines.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is aiming to send a strong message to Pyongyang by dispatching the nuclear-powered submarine in addition to the USS Carl Vinson nuclear aircraft carrier, which is cruising toward waters off the Korean Peninsula.
According to South Korean government sources, North Korea conducted a large-scale drill with live ammunition on Tuesday, using long-range artillery units, in an area around Wonsan in the east of the country. Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, inspected the drill, Yonhap News Agency said.
The USS Michigan is known for its strong attack capabilities - it can launch up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles. It is also used for carrying U.S. Navy SEALs and serves as their base for conducting special operations.
