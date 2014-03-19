Japan's catches of smaller Pacific bluefin tuna this season are very close to topping the annual limit set under an international accord for resources conservation.

Although the Fisheries Agency has been calling on fishermen to limit their operations, Japan's total catches of Pacific bluefin tuna weighing less than 30 kilograms are now likely to exceed the limit mainly due to large catches in seas near the country.

Based on the agreement at the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, whose members include Japan and South Korea, the ceiling for Japan's annual catches of such Pacific bluefin tuna is currently set at 4,007 tons.

Japan's catches so far this season, which ends in June, already totaled 4,006 tons as of Thursday.

If the catches surpass the limit, the excess amount will be subtracted from next season's catch quota.

東京で始まった太平洋クロマグロの資源管理を話し合う国際会議で、日本は漁獲量の上限を守るのが極めて困難な状況だと報告しました。