Japan's catches of smaller Pacific bluefin tuna this season are very close to topping the annual limit set under an international accord for resources conservation.
Although the Fisheries Agency has been calling on fishermen to limit their operations, Japan's total catches of Pacific bluefin tuna weighing less than 30 kilograms are now likely to exceed the limit mainly due to large catches in seas near the country.
Based on the agreement at the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, whose members include Japan and South Korea, the ceiling for Japan's annual catches of such Pacific bluefin tuna is currently set at 4,007 tons.
Japan's catches so far this season, which ends in June, already totaled 4,006 tons as of Thursday.
If the catches surpass the limit, the excess amount will be subtracted from next season's catch quota.
The United States, Japan and other countries surrounding North Korea are on high alert over the nation's provocative actions, including the possibility it would conduct its sixth nuclear test, as Tuesday marked the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People's Army. (the-japan-news.com)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to appoint Masayoshi Yoshino, a former State Minister of the Environment, as the new minister in charge of rebuilding areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (NHK)
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber, 23, will perform at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium on Sept 23 and 24. It will be Bieber's fourth concert tour in Japan and his first visit since last August. (Japan Today)
Despite the initial excitement among major financial institutions, the Bank of Japan's push for exchange-traded funds tracking companies that actively raise employee pay or invest in new equipment has run aground. (Nikkei)
Japan's growing labor shortage threatens the nation's ubiquitous convenience stores, whose business model relies on an army of part-timers packing bento lunch boxes, manning cash registers and delivering goods 24/7. (Japan Today)
The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and three officials from its offices in Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto to prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Law by making employees work overtime beyond legal limits. (Japan Times)