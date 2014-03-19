Japan's growing labor shortage threatens the nation's ubiquitous convenience stores, whose business model relies on an army of part-timers packing bento lunch boxes, manning cash registers and delivering goods 24/7.

The big three "combini" operators 7-Eleven, FamilyMart and Lawson, which have expanded through Japan's long slump, are scrambling to ease the pressure on franchisees by offering a mix of financial aid and labour-saving automation.

But their earnings outlook is the bleakest in years.

Lawson Inc projects its first drop in profit in 15 years this fiscal year, and 7-Eleven Japan, part of Seven & i Holdings, forecasts a meager 0.2% increase.

Japan has around 55,000 convenience stores nationwide - roughly one for every 2,300 people - and each store needs around 20 part-timers to run it.

Some shop owners struggling to fill shifts find themselves working some nights as well as during the day.