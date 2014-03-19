A furnace exploded Tuesday morning at an iron factory in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, killing the manager and leaving five people injured, police and firefighters said.

The 56-year-old manager, Akira Sato, died at a local hospital where he was taken after suffering serious burns from the 8:30 a.m. blast at Hiyama Iron Works Co. Fifteen others were also taken to the hospital, of whom five men in their 20s to 60s were confirmed to have sustained injuries.

The blast shattered windows at the iron factory and left a hole in one of its walls, the police said. The explosion prompted nearby residents and workers to evacuate the area for fear of further blasts.

The explosion occurred near the furnace used to melt metal, when all 16 of the workers present were inside the factory. The police suspect that melted steel was inadvertently allowed to touch coolant water, triggering a vapor explosion.

The factory is located about 2 kilometers from JR Asahikawa Station. Hokkaido Railway Co. said it has suspended some train operations.