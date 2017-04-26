Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who fled a train station in Itabashi Ward by jumping on railway tracks after being accused of groping a woman, reports the Asahi Shimbun

On Tuesday morning, Satoru Fukushima, a resident of Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, allegedly fondled the buttocks of the woman, aged in her 20s, on the JR Saikyo Line. The victim subsequently seized the the suspect's hand and disembarked with him at Itabashi Station.

Another man tried to suppress the suspect, but he slipped off his coat and jumped off the station platform onto the tracks before hopping a fence on the other side.

Fukushima, who has been charged with violating Tokyo's public nuisance law regarding groping, denies the charges.

The suspect became a person of interest for police after identification papers found on the platform included his name and address.

25日、痴漢をしたとみられる男がJR板橋駅で線路を横切って逃走した事件で、41歳の男が逮捕されました。 自称・無職の福島覚容疑者は午前8時半ごろ、JR埼京線の車内で、20代の会社員の女性の下半身を触るなどした疑いが持たれています。