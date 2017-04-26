A bear was shot and killed in Takayama City after an attack resulted in injuries to three persons, reports TBS News.
At 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the bear bit a man, 40, who was out jogging on a road in the town of Ishiura, causing light injuries to his head. The animal then entered a residence about 140 meters away and attacked a woman, 73, who suffered injuries to her head and heck. The bear also bit the foot of the woman's 47-year-old daughter.
All three persons were transported to a nearby hospital but only the injuries to the elderly woman are considered serious.
A member of a local hunting club later found the animal, an Asian black bear measuring about 120 centimeters in height and weighing 120 kilograms, inside a bathroom at the residence of the elderly woman and shot it dead.
The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by three former school teachers who claimed it was unreasonable they were banned from working part time after retirement because they had in the past refused to stand and sing the national anthem. (Japan Times)
Lingerie make Triumph on Wednesday announced the creation a special bra in honor of an initiative designed to encourage company employees to leave the office early prior to the weekend, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
As a part of a crackdown on illegal services being provided by massage parlors in Hachioji City, police have busted one establishment for illegal street solicitation, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who fled a train station in Itabashi Ward by jumping on railway tracks after being accused of groping a woman, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The United States, Japan and other countries surrounding North Korea are on high alert over the nation's provocative actions, including the possibility it would conduct its sixth nuclear test, as Tuesday marked the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People's Army. (the-japan-news.com)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to appoint Masayoshi Yoshino, a former State Minister of the Environment, as the new minister in charge of rebuilding areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (NHK)