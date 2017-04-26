A bear was shot and killed in Takayama City after an attack resulted in injuries to three persons, reports TBS News.

At 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the bear bit a man, 40, who was out jogging on a road in the town of Ishiura, causing light injuries to his head. The animal then entered a residence about 140 meters away and attacked a woman, 73, who suffered injuries to her head and heck. The bear also bit the foot of the woman's 47-year-old daughter.

All three persons were transported to a nearby hospital but only the injuries to the elderly woman are considered serious.

A member of a local hunting club later found the animal, an Asian black bear measuring about 120 centimeters in height and weighing 120 kilograms, inside a bathroom at the residence of the elderly woman and shot it dead.

岐阜県のJR高山駅近くの住宅街にクマが現れ、3人がかまれるなどして重軽傷を負いました。 警察によりますと、クマは25日午後7時50分ごろ、岐阜県高山市石浦町の路上で男性1人を襲った後、民家に逃げ込み、住民の女性2人を襲いました。