As a part of a crackdown on illegal services being provided by massage parlors in Hachioji City, police have busted one establishment for illegal street solicitation, reports TBS News
On April 22, Mamoru Kurokawa, the 60-year-old manager of parlor New, employee Hitoshi Sakata, 56, and two other persons allegedly solicited pedestrians on a road near Hachioji Station by implying full sex was available for prepayment of 10,000 yen.
All four of the suspects, who have been charged with violating the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses regarding touting, deny the charges.
New employs a number of Chinese and Korean women to service male customers in private rooms. According to police, the parlor has collected 60 million yen in revenue over the past nine months.
In the area of JR Hachioji Station, there are dozens of parlor offering services in violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law, according to Fuji News Network (Apr. 25). Police are now intensifying patrols of the area.
The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by three former school teachers who claimed it was unreasonable they were banned from working part time after retirement because they had in the past refused to stand and sing the national anthem. (Japan Times)
Lingerie make Triumph on Wednesday announced the creation a special bra in honor of an initiative designed to encourage company employees to leave the office early prior to the weekend, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who fled a train station in Itabashi Ward by jumping on railway tracks after being accused of groping a woman, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The United States, Japan and other countries surrounding North Korea are on high alert over the nation's provocative actions, including the possibility it would conduct its sixth nuclear test, as Tuesday marked the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People's Army. (the-japan-news.com)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to appoint Masayoshi Yoshino, a former State Minister of the Environment, as the new minister in charge of rebuilding areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (NHK)