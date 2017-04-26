As a part of a crackdown on illegal services being provided by massage parlors in Hachioji City, police have busted one establishment for illegal street solicitation, reports TBS News

On April 22, Mamoru Kurokawa, the 60-year-old manager of parlor New, employee Hitoshi Sakata, 56, and two other persons allegedly solicited pedestrians on a road near Hachioji Station by implying full sex was available for prepayment of 10,000 yen.

All four of the suspects, who have been charged with violating the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses regarding touting, deny the charges.

New employs a number of Chinese and Korean women to service male customers in private rooms. According to police, the parlor has collected 60 million yen in revenue over the past nine months.

In the area of JR Hachioji Station, there are dozens of parlor offering services in violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law, according to Fuji News Network (Apr. 25). Police are now intensifying patrols of the area.