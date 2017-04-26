Lingerie make Triumph on Wednesday announced the creation a special bra in honor of an initiative designed to encourage company employees to leave the office early prior to the weekend, reports TV Asahi
In honor of Premium Friday, which began in February, the company showcased a brassiere featuring cups shaped like coin purses and an alarm clock.
The initiative, a creation of business lobby Keidanren, suggests that employees leave the office at 3:00 p.m. on the last Friday of each month. The aims are to encourage a reduction in working hours and encourage consumption.
With those goals in mind, the alarm clock is set for 3:00 p.m. and the cups symbolize the material-aspect of the initiative, according to Triumph. "We want everyone to have a fun and positive experience with Premium Friday," a spokesperson for the company said, according to Nippon News Network (Apr. 26).
