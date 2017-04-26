The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by three former school teachers who claimed it was unreasonable they were banned from working part time after retirement because they had in the past refused to stand and sing the national anthem.

The Tokyo District Court also rejected their appeal in April 2016.

The three teachers, who wanted to be known only by their family names - Watanabe, Nagai and Kobayashi - applied to be rehired as part-time teachers in 2010 after they retired.

However, their applications were rejected because they had failed to follow administrative orders from school principals to stand and sing “Kimigayo,” the national anthem, during school events.

“I believe that the ruling is very unfair and is overreacting to the act of not standing and singing ‘Kimigayo,’ ” said Watanabe during a news conference held after the ruling.

In 2003, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s board of education issued a notice to all public high school principals in Tokyo stating that there would be penalties for teachers who refused to sing the national anthem during entrance and graduation ceremonies.

The trio argued it was unconstitutional and illegal for schools to not consider rehiring them because they refused to follow the order, and demanded damages. However, the high court ruled that the notification and the administrative order were reasonable.

Lawyer Yosuke Minaguchi noted there are cases where schools rehired teachers who had been punished for acts of violence against students or who had sexually harassed other teachers.