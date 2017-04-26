The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by three former school teachers who claimed it was unreasonable they were banned from working part time after retirement because they had in the past refused to stand and sing the national anthem.
The Tokyo District Court also rejected their appeal in April 2016.
The three teachers, who wanted to be known only by their family names - Watanabe, Nagai and Kobayashi - applied to be rehired as part-time teachers in 2010 after they retired.
However, their applications were rejected because they had failed to follow administrative orders from school principals to stand and sing “Kimigayo,” the national anthem, during school events.
“I believe that the ruling is very unfair and is overreacting to the act of not standing and singing ‘Kimigayo,’ ” said Watanabe during a news conference held after the ruling.
In 2003, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s board of education issued a notice to all public high school principals in Tokyo stating that there would be penalties for teachers who refused to sing the national anthem during entrance and graduation ceremonies.
The trio argued it was unconstitutional and illegal for schools to not consider rehiring them because they refused to follow the order, and demanded damages. However, the high court ruled that the notification and the administrative order were reasonable.
Lawyer Yosuke Minaguchi noted there are cases where schools rehired teachers who had been punished for acts of violence against students or who had sexually harassed other teachers.
The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by three former school teachers who claimed it was unreasonable they were banned from working part time after retirement because they had in the past refused to stand and sing the national anthem. (Japan Times)
Lingerie make Triumph on Wednesday announced the creation a special bra in honor of an initiative designed to encourage company employees to leave the office early prior to the weekend, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
As a part of a crackdown on illegal services being provided by massage parlors in Hachioji City, police have busted one establishment for illegal street solicitation, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who fled a train station in Itabashi Ward by jumping on railway tracks after being accused of groping a woman, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The United States, Japan and other countries surrounding North Korea are on high alert over the nation's provocative actions, including the possibility it would conduct its sixth nuclear test, as Tuesday marked the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People's Army. (the-japan-news.com)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to appoint Masayoshi Yoshino, a former State Minister of the Environment, as the new minister in charge of rebuilding areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (NHK)