A Japanese railway operator has invited news reporters to ride on a new luxury sleeper train that links Tokyo and northern Japan.

The "Train Suite Shiki-shima" will be put into service by East Japan Railway from May 1st. Reporters were given a chance to test ride it on Wednesday ahead of its debut next week.

The observatory cars at the front and rear of the 10-carriage train feature glass walls and ceiling to offer grand views of the surrounding scenery.

The most luxurious compartment comes with a loft-like space with a bedroom on the first floor. A Japanese-style room on the upper level features a wooden bath as well as a traditional heating installment called a "Kotatsu" designed to keep users' legs warm.

In the lounge car, passengers can enjoy drinks at a bar and listening to live piano.

まもなく運行される豪華寝台列車の試乗会が開かれました。 JR東日本は「トランスイート四季島」が来月1日から運行を始めるのを前に報道陣向けの試乗会を開き、開放的な展望デッキや快適な車内をアピールしました。