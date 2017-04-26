A Japanese railway operator has invited news reporters to ride on a new luxury sleeper train that links Tokyo and northern Japan.
The "Train Suite Shiki-shima" will be put into service by East Japan Railway from May 1st. Reporters were given a chance to test ride it on Wednesday ahead of its debut next week.
The observatory cars at the front and rear of the 10-carriage train feature glass walls and ceiling to offer grand views of the surrounding scenery.
The most luxurious compartment comes with a loft-like space with a bedroom on the first floor. A Japanese-style room on the upper level features a wooden bath as well as a traditional heating installment called a "Kotatsu" designed to keep users' legs warm.
In the lounge car, passengers can enjoy drinks at a bar and listening to live piano.
On a day in early February that saw a dusting of snow, about 70 people from 11 countries visited Aizuwakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture. The visitors - from countries including France, Spain and Italy - were participating in a tour organized by Tokyo-based travel agency Miki Tourist Co. (the-japan-news.com)
Universal Studios Japan on Wednesday unveiled the world's largest amusement area featuring the popular animated movie characters the Minions ahead of the area's official opening on Friday. (Japan Today)
Narita Airport and 11 other Japanese airports on Saturday started using portable personal identification devices to speed up immigration checks, at a time when the number of tourists from abroad is soaring. (the-japan-news.com)