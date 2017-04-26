Kyoto's temple failed to pay monks overtime wages
NHK -- Apr 27
The Higashi-Honganji Temple, a prestigious Japanese institution in Kyoto, withheld its 2 monks' overtime wages, totaling about 59,000 dollars.

Higashi-Honganji is the head temple of a major Buddhist sect. Visitors include not only its followers, but many tourists as well.

The monks are in charge of looking after religious adherents when they stay at a training facility in the temple.

Temple officials admit they didn't pay the 2 monks overtime pay for more than 40 years. Officials say the problem came to light after the 2 monks petitioned for the money.

The overtime exceeded 130 hours a month in some cases, and it mostly took place in early morning and late at night.

Officials also revealed Higashi-Honganji made an illegal agreement with the monks for them not to receive any overtime payment since 1973.

違法な労働環境は今も改善されていません。東本願寺が一部の僧侶に40年以上も残業代を支払っていませんでした。　真宗大谷派の本山「東本願寺」によりますと、非正規雇用の僧侶2人が寺の研修施設で、全国から訪れる門徒の世話役として働いていました。

News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
