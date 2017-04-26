Japan-US jet fighter drill cancelled
NHK -- Apr 27
A joint drill of Japanese and US fighter jets scheduled for Wednesday over the Pacific has been cancelled due to bad weather.

On Wednesday morning, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said 2 of its F-15 jets would drill with 2 FA-18s from the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in the afternoon east of Okinawa, southwestern Japan. The force later announced the cancellation.

The Carl Vinson strike group and 2 Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers are holding a joint exercise off Okinawa as the group moves north toward the Korean Peninsula.

アメリカの原子力空母「カール・ビンソン」と自衛隊との共同訓練が当初の予定より期間を延ばし、27日以降も実施されることが分かりました。　アメリカの原子力空母のカール・ビンソンと海上自衛隊の護衛艦2隻は現在、沖縄県の東側の海域から朝鮮半島に向けて北上しながら共同訓練を行っています。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 27
Japan-US jet fighter drill cancelled
A joint drill of Japanese and US fighter jets scheduled for Wednesday over the Pacific has been cancelled due to bad weather. (NHK)
Apr 27
Kyoto's temple failed to pay monks overtime wages
The Higashi-Honganji Temple, a prestigious Japanese institution in Kyoto, withheld its 2 monks' overtime wages, totaling about 59,000 dollars. (NHK)
Apr 27
New luxury sleeper train unveiled
A Japanese railway operator has invited news reporters to ride on a new luxury sleeper train that links Tokyo and northern Japan. (NHK)
Apr 27
Abe mentions 'looseness' in his cabinet after gaffe by Imamura
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mentioned the "looseness" of his cabinet on Wednesday as he effectively sacked Masahiro Imamura from the post of postdisaster reconstruction minister the same day over his latest gaffe. (Jiji)
Apr 27
Tokyo Disney may dip below 30m visitors in fiscal 2017
Apparently nobody goes to Tokyo Disney Resort anymore -- because it's too crowded. (Nikkei)
Apr 27
No end in sight for Japan's potato chip crisis
Legions of Japanese crisps addicts are suffering and it doesn't look like they'll be getting their full fix anytime soon. (Japan Today)
Apr 27
Special abdication bill to mention emperor's 'thoughts'
A special Imperial abdication bill planned by the Japanese government will mention Emperor Akihito's "thoughts" on stepping down from the throne, as a product of compromise with opposition parties, a draft outline of the bill showed on Tuesday. (Jiji)
Apr 26
Bullying keeps youth suicides high in Japan
Schoolyard bullying has long bedeviled Japan where some students have taken their own lives after being harassed in person or online through emails, text messages and blogs. (Japan Today)
Apr 26
High court rejects appeal by teachers refused work for not standing and singing national anthem
The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by three former school teachers who claimed it was unreasonable they were banned from working part time after retirement because they had in the past refused to stand and sing the national anthem. (Japan Times)
Apr 26
Triumph creates Premium Friday bra
Lingerie make Triumph on Wednesday announced the creation a special bra in honor of an initiative designed to encourage company employees to leave the office early prior to the weekend, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)