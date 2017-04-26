A joint drill of Japanese and US fighter jets scheduled for Wednesday over the Pacific has been cancelled due to bad weather.

On Wednesday morning, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said 2 of its F-15 jets would drill with 2 FA-18s from the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in the afternoon east of Okinawa, southwestern Japan. The force later announced the cancellation.

The Carl Vinson strike group and 2 Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers are holding a joint exercise off Okinawa as the group moves north toward the Korean Peninsula.

アメリカの原子力空母「カール・ビンソン」と自衛隊との共同訓練が当初の予定より期間を延ばし、27日以降も実施されることが分かりました。 アメリカの原子力空母のカール・ビンソンと海上自衛隊の護衛艦2隻は現在、沖縄県の東側の海域から朝鮮半島に向けて北上しながら共同訓練を行っています。