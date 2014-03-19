Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mentioned the "looseness" of his cabinet on Wednesday as he effectively sacked Masahiro Imamura from the post of postdisaster reconstruction minister the same day over his latest gaffe.

"I take seriously criticism that there is a looseness in my cabinet," Abe told reporters. He apologized again for the gaffe, noting that he bears responsibility for the consequence of his appointment of Imamura to the post.

In a speech on Tuesday, gaffe-prone Imamura, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, said that it was rather "good" that the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami occurred in the Tohoku northeastern region and that the damage would have been much more greater if the disaster had happened near the Tokyo metropolitan area.