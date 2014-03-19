A special Imperial abdication bill planned by the Japanese government will mention Emperor Akihito's "thoughts" on stepping down from the throne, as a product of compromise with opposition parties, a draft outline of the bill showed on Tuesday.

The draft pointed out that the 83-year-old Emperor is deeply concerned that it will become difficult for him to continue to work as before and that the people understand and have sympathy with the Emperor's thoughts.

Emperor Akihito's abdication and the Imperial heir's accession to the throne will be realized as an exception to Article 4 of the Imperial House Law, it said. The article stipulates, "Upon the demise of the Emperor, the Imperial Heir shall immediately accede to the Throne."

In a video message in August last year, Emperor Akihito expressed his strong wish to step down due to his advancing age.

政府は天皇陛下の退位を可能にする特例法案の骨子をまとめました。退位に至る経緯として天皇陛下の「お気持ち」に触れています。 法案の骨子は衆参両院の議長から各党派に示されました。