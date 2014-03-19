A special Imperial abdication bill planned by the Japanese government will mention Emperor Akihito's "thoughts" on stepping down from the throne, as a product of compromise with opposition parties, a draft outline of the bill showed on Tuesday.
The draft pointed out that the 83-year-old Emperor is deeply concerned that it will become difficult for him to continue to work as before and that the people understand and have sympathy with the Emperor's thoughts.
Emperor Akihito's abdication and the Imperial heir's accession to the throne will be realized as an exception to Article 4 of the Imperial House Law, it said. The article stipulates, "Upon the demise of the Emperor, the Imperial Heir shall immediately accede to the Throne."
In a video message in August last year, Emperor Akihito expressed his strong wish to step down due to his advancing age.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mentioned the "looseness" of his cabinet on Wednesday as he effectively sacked Masahiro Imamura from the post of postdisaster reconstruction minister the same day over his latest gaffe. (Jiji)
The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by three former school teachers who claimed it was unreasonable they were banned from working part time after retirement because they had in the past refused to stand and sing the national anthem. (Japan Times)
Lingerie make Triumph on Wednesday announced the creation a special bra in honor of an initiative designed to encourage company employees to leave the office early prior to the weekend, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)