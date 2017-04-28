Japan and Russia have agreed to sign 29 deals to move forward on an economic cooperation plan proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year.

Japan's Minister for Economic Cooperation with Russia, Hiroshige Seko, and Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov have agreed on revising a work program for Abe's 8-point economic plan. They will release a joint statement.

The revised one will include projects such as building a preventive medicine and diagnostic center and boosting support for neonatal care.

The 29 agreements and memoranda of understanding will be made at the government, corporate and other levels. The signings are timed to coincide with the latest summit between Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Japan's land ministry and Russia's construction and housing ministry will sign a memorandum to increase cooperation in creating a comfortable urban environment.

安倍総理大臣と会談したロシアのプーチン大統領は、核・ミサイル開発を続ける北朝鮮の問題について、あくまで平和的な解決を求める考えを示しました。