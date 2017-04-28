Japan, Russia to sign 29 economic deals
NHK -- Apr 28
Japan and Russia have agreed to sign 29 deals to move forward on an economic cooperation plan proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year.

Japan's Minister for Economic Cooperation with Russia, Hiroshige Seko, and Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov have agreed on revising a work program for Abe's 8-point economic plan. They will release a joint statement.

The revised one will include projects such as building a preventive medicine and diagnostic center and boosting support for neonatal care.

The 29 agreements and memoranda of understanding will be made at the government, corporate and other levels. The signings are timed to coincide with the latest summit between Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Japan's land ministry and Russia's construction and housing ministry will sign a memorandum to increase cooperation in creating a comfortable urban environment.

安倍総理大臣と会談したロシアのプーチン大統領は、核・ミサイル開発を続ける北朝鮮の問題について、あくまで平和的な解決を求める考えを示しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Apr 28
Apr 28
Big quake risks rise slightly in Japan's pacific side
The possibility of a powerful earthquake of lower 6 or above on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 occurring in the next 30 years has slightly increased, mainly on the Pacific side of Japan, a government report showed Thursday. (Jiji)
Apr 28
Japan's largest fossilized dinosaur skeleton unearthed in Hokkaido
Japanese researchers said Thursday they have unearthed the remains of an 8-meter-long Hadrosaurid, dating from around 72 million years ago, in the mountains of Hokkaido, making it the largest fossilized dinosaur skeleton discovered in the country. (Japan Times)
Apr 28
Tokyo cops arrest Ghanaian in attempted rape of woman at Yoyogi Park
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old Ghanaian male in the attempted rape of a woman in Shibuya Ward earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 28
Police trap nets Daiwa Securities employee on groping charge
Chiba Prefectural Police arrested a male employee of a large investment bank for allegedly molesting a woman inside a train car in Matsudo City after she lodged a complaint about repeated occurrences of the crime, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 28
High court finds Miyagi City responsible for tsunami death
Sendai High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found the Higashimatsushima government in Miyagi Prefecture responsible for the death of a municipal elementary school girl in the March 2011 tsunami. (Jiji)
Apr 28
Ex-actress Takagi convicted of marijuana possession
Naha District Court on Thursday sentenced former actress Saya Takagi to a one-year prison term, suspended for three years, for possessing marijuana at her home in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture. (Jiji)
Apr 28
J.League club bans group for waving Nazi-like flag
A Japanese professional soccer club has banned a group of supporters from stadiums indefinitely for waving a flag that indicated a political ideology. (NHK)
Apr 28
Olympus ex-managers ordered to pay compensation
The Tokyo District Court has ordered former executives of Japan's major precision equipment firm Olympus Corporation to compensate the company for covering up massive losses. (NHK)
Apr 28
Journalists protest anti-terror bill
More than a dozen journalists in Japan have protested a government-sponsored anti-terrorism bill. They say the law could suppress freedom of thought. (NHK)