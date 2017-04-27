The Tokyo District Court has ordered former executives of Japan's major precision equipment firm Olympus Corporation to compensate the company for covering up massive losses.

It was revealed 6 years ago that former managers at Olympus had concealed investment losses of more than 900 million dollars at the current exchange rate during the bubble economy.

The company and its shareholders filed a lawsuit for compensation from former president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and other retired executives.

On Thursday, presiding judge Akihiko Otake handed down the compensation order for more than 58 billion yen, or about 520 million dollars.

オリンパスの巨額損失隠し事件を巡り、東京地裁は旧経営陣らに約590億円の支払いを命じる判決を言い渡しました。 オリンパスと株主は菊川剛元会長ら旧経営陣に対して、巨額の損失を隠すために嘘の有価証券報告書を提出し、違法な配当を行ったなどとして損害賠償を求めていました。