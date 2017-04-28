A Japanese professional soccer club has banned a group of supporters from stadiums indefinitely for waving a flag that indicated a political ideology.

Gamba Osaka of J.League's first division announced the move on Thursday after talks with the group. The group displayed a banner that resembled a Nazi SS symbol at a local derby against Cerezo Osaka on April 16th.

J.League rules prohibit discrimination based on race, religion, political belief, and other reasons.

Gamba also accepted the group's pledge to disband. The team says it will launch a taskforce of officials and supporters to discuss ways to prevent a recurrence.