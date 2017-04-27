The possibility of a powerful earthquake of lower 6 or above on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 occurring in the next 30 years has slightly increased, mainly on the Pacific side of Japan, a government report showed Thursday. (Jiji)
Japanese researchers said Thursday they have unearthed the remains of an 8-meter-long Hadrosaurid, dating from around 72 million years ago, in the mountains of Hokkaido, making it the largest fossilized dinosaur skeleton discovered in the country. (Japan Times)
Chiba Prefectural Police arrested a male employee of a large investment bank for allegedly molesting a woman inside a train car in Matsudo City after she lodged a complaint about repeated occurrences of the crime, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Sendai High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found the Higashimatsushima government in Miyagi Prefecture responsible for the death of a municipal elementary school girl in the March 2011 tsunami. (Jiji)