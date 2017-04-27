Policymakers at the Bank of Japan have decided to keep its massive easing program unchanged to achieve its 2-percent inflation target.

The officials wrapped up a 2-day meeting on Thursday.

The bank says it will keep its focus on a framework aimed at managing both short- and long-term interest rates.

The rate for commercial bank deposits held at the bank is to remain at minus 0.1 percent.

The target yield for the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond is to be kept at around zero percent.

The bank says it will purchase such bonds more or less in line with its current annual pace, for a total of about 80 trillion yen, or about 720 billion dollars.