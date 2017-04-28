More than a dozen journalists in Japan have protested a government-sponsored anti-terrorism bill. They say the law could suppress freedom of thought.

The bill would punish a criminal organization planning a serious crime, such as a terrorist attack, if a member of the group is found to make any preparations. A Diet committee is deliberating the bill.

At a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday, 14 journalists issued a statement opposing the legislation the government claims is necessary to deal with organized crime.

They said the bill would enable crackdowns on still-unimplemented plans and trample on people's freedom of thought.

They added the legislation would breach freedom of speech by allowing authorities to monitor the behavior of ordinary citizens.

ジャーナリストたちがいわゆる"共謀罪"法案に反対を表明しました。