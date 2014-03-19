Naha District Court on Thursday sentenced former actress Saya Takagi to a one-year prison term, suspended for three years, for possessing marijuana at her home in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture.
According to the ruling, Takagi, 53, whose real name is Ikue Masudo, together with a 58-year-old housemate who is now on trial, was found in possession of about 55 grams of dried marijuana on Oct. 25 last year.
Takagi is an advocate of the medical use of cannabis, an issue she canvassed for during her unsuccessful campaign in the House of Councillors election last summer.
Earlier on Thursday, Takagi told Jiji Press that she hopes to continue to work for the legalization of cannabis use for medical purposes in Japan while abiding by the law. She also suggested her willingness to make a comeback as an actress.
The possibility of a powerful earthquake of lower 6 or above on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 occurring in the next 30 years has slightly increased, mainly on the Pacific side of Japan, a government report showed Thursday. (Jiji)
Japanese researchers said Thursday they have unearthed the remains of an 8-meter-long Hadrosaurid, dating from around 72 million years ago, in the mountains of Hokkaido, making it the largest fossilized dinosaur skeleton discovered in the country. (Japan Times)
Chiba Prefectural Police arrested a male employee of a large investment bank for allegedly molesting a woman inside a train car in Matsudo City after she lodged a complaint about repeated occurrences of the crime, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Sendai High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found the Higashimatsushima government in Miyagi Prefecture responsible for the death of a municipal elementary school girl in the March 2011 tsunami. (Jiji)