Naha District Court on Thursday sentenced former actress Saya Takagi to a one-year prison term, suspended for three years, for possessing marijuana at her home in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture.

According to the ruling, Takagi, 53, whose real name is Ikue Masudo, together with a 58-year-old housemate who is now on trial, was found in possession of about 55 grams of dried marijuana on Oct. 25 last year.

Takagi is an advocate of the medical use of cannabis, an issue she canvassed for during her unsuccessful campaign in the House of Councillors election last summer.

Earlier on Thursday, Takagi told Jiji Press that she hopes to continue to work for the legalization of cannabis use for medical purposes in Japan while abiding by the law. She also suggested her willingness to make a comeback as an actress.