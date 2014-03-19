Sendai High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found the Higashimatsushima government in Miyagi Prefecture responsible for the death of a municipal elementary school girl in the March 2011 tsunami.

Presiding Judge Masato Furukubo ordered the northeastern Japan city to pay some 26 million yen in damages to the bereaved family.

The court also backed Sendai District Court's decision that dismissed a similar damages claim by the family of a city resident also killed in the tsunami that followed the 9.0-magnitude earthquake on March 11, 2011.

According to the day's ruling, the girl, then nine, and the citizen, then 86, were guided to take shelter in Nobiru Elementary School's gymnastic hall following the quake. The girl died soon after leaving the hall with a parent of a fellow pupil.

The ruling said the school let the girl go home along a course within the potential flood areas in the city's tsunami hazard map.