High court finds Miyagi City responsible for tsunami death
Jiji -- Apr 28
Sendai High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found the Higashimatsushima government in Miyagi Prefecture responsible for the death of a municipal elementary school girl in the March 2011 tsunami.

Presiding Judge Masato Furukubo ordered the northeastern Japan city to pay some 26 million yen in damages to the bereaved family.

The court also backed Sendai District Court's decision that dismissed a similar damages claim by the family of a city resident also killed in the tsunami that followed the 9.0-magnitude earthquake on March 11, 2011.

According to the day's ruling, the girl, then nine, and the citizen, then 86, were guided to take shelter in Nobiru Elementary School's gymnastic hall following the quake. The girl died soon after leaving the hall with a parent of a fellow pupil.

The ruling said the school let the girl go home along a course within the potential flood areas in the city's tsunami hazard map.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
Apr 28
Japan, Russia to sign 29 economic deals
Japan and Russia have agreed to sign 29 deals to move forward on an economic cooperation plan proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year. (NHK)
Apr 28
Big quake risks rise slightly in Japan's pacific side
The possibility of a powerful earthquake of lower 6 or above on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 occurring in the next 30 years has slightly increased, mainly on the Pacific side of Japan, a government report showed Thursday. (Jiji)
Apr 28
Japan's largest fossilized dinosaur skeleton unearthed in Hokkaido
Japanese researchers said Thursday they have unearthed the remains of an 8-meter-long Hadrosaurid, dating from around 72 million years ago, in the mountains of Hokkaido, making it the largest fossilized dinosaur skeleton discovered in the country. (Japan Times)
Apr 28
Tokyo cops arrest Ghanaian in attempted rape of woman at Yoyogi Park
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old Ghanaian male in the attempted rape of a woman in Shibuya Ward earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 28
Police trap nets Daiwa Securities employee on groping charge
Chiba Prefectural Police arrested a male employee of a large investment bank for allegedly molesting a woman inside a train car in Matsudo City after she lodged a complaint about repeated occurrences of the crime, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Apr 28
High court finds Miyagi City responsible for tsunami death
Sendai High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found the Higashimatsushima government in Miyagi Prefecture responsible for the death of a municipal elementary school girl in the March 2011 tsunami. (Jiji)
Apr 28
Ex-actress Takagi convicted of marijuana possession
Naha District Court on Thursday sentenced former actress Saya Takagi to a one-year prison term, suspended for three years, for possessing marijuana at her home in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture. (Jiji)
Apr 28
J.League club bans group for waving Nazi-like flag
A Japanese professional soccer club has banned a group of supporters from stadiums indefinitely for waving a flag that indicated a political ideology. (NHK)
Apr 28
Olympus ex-managers ordered to pay compensation
The Tokyo District Court has ordered former executives of Japan's major precision equipment firm Olympus Corporation to compensate the company for covering up massive losses. (NHK)
Apr 28
Journalists protest anti-terror bill
More than a dozen journalists in Japan have protested a government-sponsored anti-terrorism bill. They say the law could suppress freedom of thought. (NHK)