The possibility of a powerful earthquake of lower 6 or above on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 occurring in the next 30 years has slightly increased, mainly on the Pacific side of Japan, a government report showed Thursday.

The small rise in the 2017 seismic hazard map reflects moderate growth in the probability of ocean-trench quakes, including in the Nankai Trough, the Earthquake Research Committee said.

The quake probability was 74 pct in Kochi, 69 pct in Shizuoka, 56 pct in Osaka and 46 pct in Nagoya, with each rising one percentage point.

Among prefectural capitals, the highest probability came to 85 pct in Chiba, east of Tokyo, followed by Mito, northeast of Tokyo, and Yokohama, south of Tokyo, both at 81 pct. All of the three figures were unchanged from the 2016 map.

Tokyo's figure also remained intact at 47 pct.

今後30年の間に大きな地震が起きる確率などをまとめた「全国地震動予測地図」の2017年版が発表されました。大きな被害が予想される「南海トラフ地震」が発生していないことから、太平洋沿岸などで去年に比べて確率が1ポイント程度、上昇しています。