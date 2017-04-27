Chiba Prefectural Police arrested a male employee of a large investment bank for allegedly molesting a woman inside a train car in Matsudo City after she lodged a complaint about repeated occurrences of the crime, reports TV Asahi
On the morning of April 26, Kenji Taniguchi, a 57-year-old employee of Daiwa Securities, allegedly fondled the buttocks of the woman, 38, inside a car of the JR Joban Line between Matsudo and Kameari stations.
On April 14, the woman consulted with police about persistent incidents of chikan, or groping. In apprehending Taniguchi, an officer in plain clothes was monitoring the inside of the train and saw the suspect committing the alleged crime.
Taniguchi is now under investigation for the other incidents reported by the woman.
The possibility of a powerful earthquake of lower 6 or above on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 occurring in the next 30 years has slightly increased, mainly on the Pacific side of Japan, a government report showed Thursday. (Jiji)
Japanese researchers said Thursday they have unearthed the remains of an 8-meter-long Hadrosaurid, dating from around 72 million years ago, in the mountains of Hokkaido, making it the largest fossilized dinosaur skeleton discovered in the country. (Japan Times)
Sendai High Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found the Higashimatsushima government in Miyagi Prefecture responsible for the death of a municipal elementary school girl in the March 2011 tsunami. (Jiji)