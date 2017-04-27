Chiba Prefectural Police arrested a male employee of a large investment bank for allegedly molesting a woman inside a train car in Matsudo City after she lodged a complaint about repeated occurrences of the crime, reports TV Asahi

On the morning of April 26, Kenji Taniguchi, a 57-year-old employee of Daiwa Securities, allegedly fondled the buttocks of the woman, 38, inside a car of the JR Joban Line between Matsudo and Kameari stations.

On April 14, the woman consulted with police about persistent incidents of chikan, or groping. In apprehending Taniguchi, an officer in plain clothes was monitoring the inside of the train and saw the suspect committing the alleged crime.

Taniguchi is now under investigation for the other incidents reported by the woman.

千葉県松戸市のJR常磐線の電車内で通勤中の38歳の女性の尻を触ったとして、大和証券社員の57歳の男が現行犯逮捕されました。 谷口賢司容疑者は26日朝、JR常磐線の松戸駅と亀有駅の間を走行中の上り電車内で、千葉県に住む女性の尻を触るなどした疑いが持たれています。