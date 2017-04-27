Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old Ghanaian male in the attempted rape of a woman in Shibuya Ward earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network

On the night of April 4, the Ghanaian, a resident of Saitama Prefecture, called out to the woman, aged in her 20s, near JR Shibuya Station. He then took her to nearby Yoyogi Park and allegedly attempted to rape her.

The Ghanaian denies the charges, according to police.

The suspect has lived in Japan for about 10 years but cannot speak Japanese. In bringing the victim to the park, he falsely told her, via hand gestures and the presentation of a photograph, that he was a famous American musician, according to TV Asahi (Apr. 27).

東京・渋谷区の代々木公園で20代の女性を乱暴しようとしたとして、ガーナ人の34歳の男が逮捕されました。 自称・アルバイト店員のドンコ・オサフォ容疑者は4日午後11時ごろ、渋谷区の代々木公園で20代の女性を押し倒し、乱暴しようとした疑いが持たれています。