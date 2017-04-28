A court here has handed down a prison sentence to a woman for drugging and robbing a number of men, reports TV Asahi

The Tokyo District Court on Friday handed Ikki Jin, a 33-year-old resident of Suginami Ward, a 10-year prison term for the theft of cash and valuables from several men whom she drugged.

On July 7, 2015, police arrested Jin for lacing a drink consumed by a 23-year-old male with a sleeping powder and robbing him of a total of 350,000 yen in cash and valuables.

A few weeks later, police applied fresh charges to Jin over the swindling a 32-year-old man employed in the real estate industry using similar methods.

Prior to her first arrest, victims told police that they had been swindled by a woman who introduced herself as "voice actress Aiko." She was charged with drugging and robbing a total of five men.

The defense argued that Jin suffered from a dissociative gender identity disorder and could not be held accountable in the crimes. The prosecution argued that her speech and conduct at the times of the crimes were rational, making her fully accountable.

「声優のアイコ」を名乗り、男性に睡眠薬入りの酒を飲ませて現金などを奪った罪などに問われた神いっき被告（33）に対し、東京地裁は懲役10年の判決を言い渡しました。