Mount Sakurajima has first major eruption in nine months

Mount Sakurajima had its first major eruption in nine months on Friday, sending a plume of ash high over Kagoshima Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said.

Tweet The eruption began in the 1,117-meter volcano’s Showa crater at 11:01 a.m., ejecting smoke and debris about 3.2 km into the sky, the agency said, adding that more eruptions could be in store. ２８日午前１１時１分ごろ、桜島（鹿児島市）の昭和火口で爆発的噴火があり、噴煙が火口から高さ約３２００メートルに達した。鹿児島地方気象台によると、桜島の爆発的噴火は昨年７月２６日以来約９カ月ぶり。気象台は「今後も同程度の爆発的噴火が起こる可能性がある」と注意を呼び掛けている。

