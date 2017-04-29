The US military says the latest ballistic missile launched by North Korea did not leave the nation's territory.

The Pacific Command says the missile was fired from Bukchang in South Pyongan Province at around 5:30 AM on Saturday Seoul Time.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency quoted the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying the missile apparently exploded seconds after liftoff.

The South Korean and US militaries are collecting detailed information, including the type of missile.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on April 5th and 16th from a site near Sinpo in the eastern province of South Hamgyong.

But the US and South Korean militaries say those 2 missiles exploded immediately after liftoff.

北朝鮮は29日朝早く、西部から北東に向けてミサイル1発を発射しましたが、失敗したものとみられます。 韓国軍によりますと、北朝鮮は午前5時半ごろ、西部の平安（ピョンアン）南道、北倉（プクチャン）付近から北東に向けてミサイル1発を発射しました。