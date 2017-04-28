Japanese authorities are warning ships to exercise caution in waters around Bayonnaise Rocks, a small volcano in the Pacific Ocean about 400 kilometers off Tokyo.

A Japan Coast Guard plane on Thursday spotted bubbles rising to the surface at 4 places along a shallow reef at the site. Meteorological officials are warning there could be a minor eruption below the surface.

Tokyo Institute of Technology Professor Kenji Nogami says the appearance of the bubbles suggests gas released from rising volcanic magma has reached the surface. He says although there's been no change in color in the seawater, the continuing volcanic activity is enough to warrant caution.