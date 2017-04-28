The former chief of school operator Moritomo Gakuen has released an audio recording of his discussions with a Finance Ministry official about a controversial land deal.
The deal became a national scandal after it emerged that then operator Yasunori Kagoike purchased the state-owned plot of land in Osaka, western Japan, for an amount well below market value.
Kagoike released the recording at a meeting on Friday organized by members of the main opposition Democratic Party.
He says he recorded the conversations that he and his wife had with an official at the Finance Ministry when they visited its offices in March last year.
During their visit, the couple met with Yoshihiro Tamura, who headed an office that coordinates issues involving government assets.
In the recorded exchanges, Kagoike asked the ministry to deal with waste found buried beneath the plot, which Moritomo was leasing at the time.
He referred to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie, who was honorary principal of a school that was to be built on the site. He also mentioned 4 politicians and said they were all angry.
Tamura did not respond to the remarks. But he said the ministry's decision to lease the plot instead of selling it, as is the norm, was "exceptional."
Moritomo Gakuen later purchased the same plot at a price far below the appraised value. The Finance Ministry says it gave a deduction for the cost of removing the waste.
About 60 pct of teachers at public junior high schools in Japan worked at least 60 hours per week in fiscal 2016, beyond the dividing line used by the state for determining death from overwork, an education ministry survey revealed Friday. (Jiji)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his British counterpart, Theresa May, agreed at a meeting in London on Friday that their countries will work together to promote free trade at a time when protectionist moves are growing in the world. (Jiji)