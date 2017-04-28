Ex-chief of Moritomo Gakuen releases audio tape
NHK -- Apr 29
The former chief of school operator Moritomo Gakuen has released an audio recording of his discussions with a Finance Ministry official about a controversial land deal.

The deal became a national scandal after it emerged that then operator Yasunori Kagoike purchased the state-owned plot of land in Osaka, western Japan, for an amount well below market value.

Kagoike released the recording at a meeting on Friday organized by members of the main opposition Democratic Party.

He says he recorded the conversations that he and his wife had with an official at the Finance Ministry when they visited its offices in March last year. During their visit, the couple met with Yoshihiro Tamura, who headed an office that coordinates issues involving government assets.

In the recorded exchanges, Kagoike asked the ministry to deal with waste found buried beneath the plot, which Moritomo was leasing at the time.

He referred to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie, who was honorary principal of a school that was to be built on the site. He also mentioned 4 politicians and said they were all angry.

Tamura did not respond to the remarks. But he said the ministry's decision to lease the plot instead of selling it, as is the norm, was "exceptional."

Moritomo Gakuen later purchased the same plot at a price far below the appraised value. The Finance Ministry says it gave a deduction for the cost of removing the waste.

森友学園の系列の保育園で保育士の人数が不足している問題で、大阪市は29日付で「改善命令」を出すことを決めました。　大阪市はこれまで「高等森友学園保育園」に対して、保育士を6人確保するよう「改善勧告」を出していました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
Ex-chief of Moritomo Gakuen releases audio tape
