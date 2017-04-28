Japanese Coast Guard officials monitoring resurgent volcanic activity on Nishinoshima Island in the Pacific say lava has reached the shore.
Coast Guard patrollers confirmed last week that there was an eruption at the central crater of the island about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.
It was the first eruption at the site in about 18 months. Lava has since been seen spewing down the slopes.
In an aerial survey on Thursday, patrollers saw successive eruptions and plumes of smoke rising about 150 meters into the sky. They say flying cinders were reaching the foot of the mountain.
The patrollers also spotted lava gushing into the sea in at least two places, where it made contact with the water and sent clouds of vapor as high as 200 meters into the air.
再び噴火した小笠原諸島の西之島で、火口から流れ出た溶岩が2カ所で海に到達したことが分かりました。 これは、27日午後2時ごろ、特殊なカメラで撮影された西之島の最新の映像です。火口でマグマが激しく噴き出しているのが分かります。
