Japanese Coast Guard officials monitoring resurgent volcanic activity on Nishinoshima Island in the Pacific say lava has reached the shore.

Coast Guard patrollers confirmed last week that there was an eruption at the central crater of the island about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.

It was the first eruption at the site in about 18 months. Lava has since been seen spewing down the slopes.

In an aerial survey on Thursday, patrollers saw successive eruptions and plumes of smoke rising about 150 meters into the sky. They say flying cinders were reaching the foot of the mountain.

The patrollers also spotted lava gushing into the sea in at least two places, where it made contact with the water and sent clouds of vapor as high as 200 meters into the air.

